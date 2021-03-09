Councilman asked to resign over racially insensitive post

A Decatur councilman is being critcized for a racially insensitive social media post from 2018.

Hunter Pepper has apologized and said he was "extrememly sorry" for a Facebook post where he suggested that demonstrators protesting the police killing of a Black man should be run over.

Pepper was 16 when he made the post, which he called "ignorant," but councilman Billy Jackson said Pepper "has no business representing" residents of Decatur and should resign. He also said Pepper's age should not excuse the post.