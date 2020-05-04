Court rejects lawsuits challenging traffic camera tickets

By 22 seconds ago

 

Credit Chris Pruitt / Wikimedia

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — The Alabama Supreme Court ehas upheld the dismissal of lawsuits challenging the use of red light cameras in several cities.  

The lawsuits were filed by motorists who received tickets from traffic cameras in Midfield, Center Point and Opelika. The suits challenged the use of automatic traffic-enforcement cameras. Justices upheld decisions to dismiss the lawsuits.  

They wrote in one case that the motorists paid the notices of violations without first challenging the legitimacy of the violations under traffic camera laws.  

They also said the plaintiffs had waited too long to file challenges.  Justices also reversed a Montgomery judge’s decision to not dismiss a lawsuit against the city of Montgomery and a traffic camera company.

Tags: 
Alabama Supreme Court
red light cameras
red light cameras Opelika
traffic cameras
Opelika

Related Content

Alabama court won't reconsider Confederate monument ruling

By Jan 17, 2020
Monument covered

The Alabama Supreme Court won't reconsider a ruling that prohibits Birmingham from obscuring, or taking down, a Confederate monument in a city park.

Justices on Friday turned down a rehearing request without comment.  

The court in November ruled that Birmingham violated a state law protecting Confederate monuments when it put plywood panels in front of a towering obelisk in a downtown park.