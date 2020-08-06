Court weighs whether state agency's meetings can be recorded

Credit Chris Pruitt / Wikimedia

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — The Alabama Supreme Court will decide whether Public Service Commission hearings are public meetings in a case that began after a candidate was kicked out for recording a proceeding. 

The Montgomery Advertiser reports that justices heard arguments Wednesday in the appeal brought by Laura Casey. Casey, a candidate for Public Service Commission president, was escorted out of the commission hearing for recording the proceeding.

The hearing was focused on a challenge to fees levied by Alabama Power on homeowner-installed solar panels.

Alabama Supreme Court
Alabama Public Service Commission
Alabama Power

Related Content

Alabama Power fees on solar challenged

By Nov 21, 2019
Alabama Power / Wikipedia

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Environmental groups on Thursday challenged Alabama Power’s charges on those who use solar panels to produce part of their home electricity, a fee the utility maintains is necessary to cover providing backup power.

The Alabama Public Service Commission held a hearing on the petition to abolish the fee. Commissioners heard both the utility giant’s defense of the fee and advocates’ contention that it is unprecedented and purposely discourages the use of solar panels in a sun-rich state. Commissioners will likely not rule until next year.

Lawsuit filed after recording banned at utility rate hearing

By Dec 16, 2019
Pixabay

A lawsuit accuses the Alabama Public Service Commission of violating the Open Meetings Act by preventing audience members from recording a recent hearing. 

The lawsuit was filed Thursday by Laura Casey, a Democratic candidate for PSC president. Casey was one of three people ejected from a hearing last month for recording or live-streaming the proceeding.  

Administrative Law Judge John Garner told audience members during the hearing that they couldn't record because it was a legal proceeding.  

Drought conditions worsen across 14 Southern US states

By Oct 3, 2019
drought corn

ATLANTA (AP) — More than 45 million people across 14 Southern states are now in the midst of what’s being called a “flash drought” that’s cracking farm soil, drying up ponds and raising the risk of wildfires, scientists said Thursday.

The weekly U.S. Drought Monitor report released Thursday shows extreme drought conditions in parts of Texas, Alabama, Georgia, Kentucky, South Carolina and the Florida panhandle. Lesser drought conditions also have expanded in parts of Arkansas, Louisiana and Mississippi.