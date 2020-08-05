COVID-19 cases decline, but state braces for school impact

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Health officials say they are cautiously optimistic that Alabama is seeing a decline in COVID-19 cases, but warned that the number of cases will likely rise as students returns to campus this month. 

The reported number of daily COVID-19 cases this week fell to under 1,000. The state was reporting as many as 2,000 new cases per day in late July.

State Health Officer Scott Harris said the state numbers may have flattened some. But Harris and other health officials said the return of students to K-12 classrooms and universities will increase the risk of virus transmission.

August 5

91,776 cases, 4,094 hospitalizations, 1,639 deaths confirmed in Alabama

Tuscaloosa to limit nightlife as college students return

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Leaders in Tuscaloosa are moving to limit nightlife in the college town during the pandemic as thousands of students return for the fall semester. 

A divided City County approved a measure Tuesday night that allows Mayor Walt Maddox to enact rules aimed at combatting a surge in coronavirus cases. Among the regulations is a move to reduce the capacity at bars to 50% after 9 p.m. Another rule would reduce the occupancy of entertainment venues to 25%.

Alabama school system using foggers to sanitize campuses

By Aug 3, 2020
CLANTON, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama school system is using a new cleaning tool to combat the coronavirus, without having to scrub desks, chairs and chalkboards. 

WBRC-TV reports that Chilton County School custodians will be armed with 18 backpack decontamination foggers for the school buildings. The custodians will be trained on how to use them next week.