COVID-19 surge in Alabama extends wait time for test results

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Health officials in Alabama say a surge in coronavirus cases has overwhelmed Alabama’s ability to provide test results within the expected 2- to 3-day turnaround.

The Alabama Department of Public Health said the current turnaround time for most COVID-19 testing performed in Alabama by commercial laboratories and the state laboratory is now averaging about 7 days.

The department asked health providers to limit testing to the “most vulnerable" and asked employers not to require employees to test negative for the virus before returning to work.