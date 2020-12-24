COVID-19 vaccine causes severe reaction in Alabamian

The Alabama Department of Public Health says a person who received the Pfizer vaccine for COVID-19 had a severe allergic reaction. The incident occurred several minutes later but appears to be recovering. The unidentified person had a history of allergic reactions but elected to have the shot anyway. The patient was immediately treated at Decatur Morgan Hospital, where the vaccine was administered. the reaction was reported to the manufacturer. Alabama’s rollout of the Pfizer has appeared problematic when the ADPH reported that the state would receive twenty thousand fewer doses than expected. No reason for the lag was given. Healthcare officials in Alabama remain concerned about how holiday travel might prompt a COVID-19 catastrophe of news cases. The Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation in Washington State is predicting that Alabama’s current holiday COVID case spike won’t get back to pre-holiday levels until maybe March of 2021.