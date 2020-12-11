Crimson Tide football wraps up regular season

By 5 hours ago

The Alabama Crimson Tide is suiting up for their last regular season game this weekend. The Tide will be taking on the Razorbacks of Arkansas.

Their game was originally supposed to be played last week but it was moved to accommodate the Alabama vs. LSU game that was postponed due to COVID-19.

Alabama head coach Nick Saban said the team cannot let the Razorbacks’ record fool them.

“They play hard, their coach has done a really good job getting these guys to really come together and play hard, believe in themselves. They’ve had some really tough losses which I’m sure they’re learning from and we have to assume we’re getting their best game,” he said.

Arkansas is 3-6 on the season but three of those losses are by three points or fewer. Saban said their opponents will bring a tough defense to the field tomorrow.

“Their defense has played well, in terms of especially pass defense, getting turnovers, leading the SEC I think in turnover ratio and leading the league in the number of turnovers they’ve gotten this year,” he said.

The Tide and Razorbacks kick off tomorrow at 11 a.m. Alabama has already locked in their date next week with Florida in the SEC championship. This weekend will also see the Auburn Tigers taking on Mississippi State. That game is at 6:30 p.m.

Tags: 
Alabama Crimson Tide
Alabama Coach Nick Saban

Former Alabama coach Ray Perkins dies at 79

By Caroline Vincent Dec 9, 2020
Ray Perkins
Associated Press

Former Alabama football coach Ray Perkins has died at the age of 79 in Tuscaloosa. 

Perkins, who also played reciver for the university, replaced Paul "Bear" Bryant to coach the Crimson Tide following the 1982 season after spending time coaching the New York Giants. He later went on to coach Tampa Bay and Arkansas State.

Current Alabama coach Nick Saban said Perkins "was a great coach and had a tremendous impact on the game."

His death was announced by his daughter on her Facebook page and later by the University of Alabama.

The Iron Bowl Comes to Tuscaloosa This Weekend

By Nov 25, 2020
pixabay.com

This weekend the Iron Bowl comes to Tuscaloosa. The top ranked Alabama Crimson Tide is hosting their cross-state rival Auburn Tigers on Saturday. The 22nd-ranked Tigers come into the game at five and two after defeating Tennessee last weekend. Alabama is coming off a lop-sided victory over the Kentucky Wildcats. Alabama head coach Nick Saban says this is an important game and his players will need to be ready.

Saban still asymptomatic, but sidelined for Alabama-Georgia

By Oct 15, 2020
Nick Saban mask
Associated Press

 

Nick Saban won’t be allowed to coach No. 2 Alabama from home against third-ranked Georgia per SEC and NCAA guidelines.

The Southeastern Conference follows protocols set forth by the CDC for anyone who tests positive for COVID-19.

Saban is self-isolating at home and according to an interpretation of NCAA rules coaches aren’t allowed to use technology to call in plays or communicate with the team during a game while in quarantine because of COVID-19.