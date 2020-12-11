Crimson Tide football wraps up regular season

The Alabama Crimson Tide is suiting up for their last regular season game this weekend. The Tide will be taking on the Razorbacks of Arkansas.

Their game was originally supposed to be played last week but it was moved to accommodate the Alabama vs. LSU game that was postponed due to COVID-19.

Alabama head coach Nick Saban said the team cannot let the Razorbacks’ record fool them.

“They play hard, their coach has done a really good job getting these guys to really come together and play hard, believe in themselves. They’ve had some really tough losses which I’m sure they’re learning from and we have to assume we’re getting their best game,” he said.

Arkansas is 3-6 on the season but three of those losses are by three points or fewer. Saban said their opponents will bring a tough defense to the field tomorrow.

“Their defense has played well, in terms of especially pass defense, getting turnovers, leading the SEC I think in turnover ratio and leading the league in the number of turnovers they’ve gotten this year,” he said.

The Tide and Razorbacks kick off tomorrow at 11 a.m. Alabama has already locked in their date next week with Florida in the SEC championship. This weekend will also see the Auburn Tigers taking on Mississippi State. That game is at 6:30 p.m.