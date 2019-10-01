Democrats call Oct. 5 meeting on party bylaws

By 2 hours ago

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — The Alabama Democratic Party's governing board has called a Saturday meeting to vote on new party bylaws.

U.S. Sen. Doug Jones' campaign confirmed Tuesday that a majority of members of the State Democratic Executive Committee called for the meeting.

The Jones campaign says the show of support from SDEC members across the state "is the first step in creating a more transparent, diverse and inclusive Alabama Democratic Party and complying with the DNC guidelines."

The Democratic National Committee in February ordered Alabama to bring bylaws into compliance and to hold new chair and vice-chair elections.

A DNC panel gave the state an Oct. 5 deadline to approve new bylaws so it could hold new elections.

Alabama Democratic Party Chair Nancy Worley scheduled a meeting for Oct. 12.

