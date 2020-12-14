Democrats prepare for runoff election

Voters are heading back to the polls tomorrow in Montgomery. There's a runoff election to see who will represent the Democratic party for the district twenty six senate seat race. The runoff is between sitting House member Kirk Hatcher and former representative John Knight. John Merrill is the Alabama Secretary of State. He said the runoff and general election will be well timed for the winner to take their place on the senate.

“The runoff will be on December the 15th and the general election will be held march the 2nd. The reason that’s so important is because the general session will begin in February and so this individual will only miss about a month of the legislative session before they are able to join the session in 2021.”

Merrill said that the two candidates each bring something different to the table.

“Kirk Hatcher has been focusing on education primarily. Of course chairman Knight has been a staunch supporter of the budget over the years and he is recognized as the leader in financial areas in the legislature and so those are there two primary areas of concentration.”

There were six Democrats originally on the ballot. The winner of this runoff will face the Republican William Green in the General Election set for March second. Merrill says Green is running for the first time and was unopposed in his primary.