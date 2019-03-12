Do You Work In Retail? Share Your Experience With Us

Do you currently work in retail? Have you ever worked in retail? If your answer is yes, NPR's Morning Edition wants to hear from you.

As part of an upcoming series on the retail industry, Morning Edition hopes to speak with retail workers from across the country about their experiences: Where did you work and for how long? What did you like? What did you dislike? What makes a great salesperson? Have you ever worked for a store that closed?

To share your story, please fill out the form below — or here. Your responses may be used in an upcoming story, on air or on NPR.org. A producer may contact you to follow up on your response, too.

