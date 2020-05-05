Doctor pleads guilty to prescribing unnecessary drugs, fraud

FULTONDALE, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama doctor has pleaded guilty to prescribing controlled substances to patients without a medical reason.

Dr. Paul Roberts pleaded guilty Monday to several charges including prescribing medically unnecessary drugs and health care fraud.

The plea agreement said Roberts allowed unqualified staff members and an X-ray technician to prescribe controlled substances to patients using prescriptions presigned by Roberts. The agreement said Roberts gave one woman an oxycodone prescription in exchange for sexual favors. The agreement said Roberts fraudulently billed health care providers for services and compound medications.

Roberts agreed to a 72-month sentence and will surrender his Alabama and other state medical licenses.