Doctor pleads guilty to prescribing unnecessary drugs, fraud

By 48 minutes ago

 

Credit istockphoto

FULTONDALE, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama doctor has pleaded guilty to prescribing controlled substances to patients without a medical reason. 

Dr. Paul Roberts pleaded guilty Monday to several charges including prescribing medically unnecessary drugs and health care fraud.

The plea agreement said Roberts allowed unqualified staff members and an X-ray technician to prescribe controlled substances to patients using prescriptions presigned by Roberts. The agreement said Roberts gave one woman an oxycodone prescription in exchange for sexual favors. The agreement said Roberts fraudulently billed health care providers for services and compound medications.

Roberts agreed to a 72-month sentence and will surrender his Alabama and other state medical licenses.

 

Tags: 
Dr. Paul Roberts
health care fraud
prescribing medically unnecessary drugs

Related Content

Doctor Sentenced to Prison for Role in Pill Mill

By Alex AuBuchon & Aug 27, 2018
gavel

An Alabama doctor has been sentenced to more than twelve years in prison for his role in a Montgomery pill mill.

U.S. Attorney Louis Franklin Sr. told Al.com that 56-year-old Gilberto Sanchez was found guilty last week of prescribing unnecessary controlled substances for his patients. He was also found guilty of committing health care fraud and laundering money.