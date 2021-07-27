Drive-thru rabies vaccine clinics available in Walker County

The Animal Hospital of Walker County has set up their annual rabies vaccination clinics.

The hospital is spreading out vaccination opportunities over eight days. Clinics will set up at elementary and high schools across the county. Residents will be able to drive through the clinic and have their pets inoculated.

Dr. Sonny Springer is the Rabies Officer for Walker County. Springer said it is critical pets get their rabies shots.

“Rabies is a deadly disease. If they ever get bit by a rabid animal that do not have a vaccination, that animal will end up going into neurological type forms of the disease which end up and kill the animal.”

Springer said their vaccination process is very simple.

“We set up – my wife will set up a table where she’ll get the information and the tags and certificates made out. And I’ll just go out to just the cars, and people just have their animal at the car, and I’ll vaccinate them at the car,” he said.

Six more drive-thru rabies clinics will be set up until Aug. 11. Vaccines are available from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. Pets like cats and dogs are required by state law to be vaccinated for rabies once a year. After clinics close, Walker County residents can still vaccinate their pets by visiting their local veterinarian. To find exact dates and locations for vaccines, visit Animal Hospital of Walker County, LLC on Facebook.