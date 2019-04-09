Enter The Spooky, Psychedelic World Of Crumb

After releasing a slow drip of singles and EPs over the past three years, Brooklyn band Crumb will share its self-released debut album, Jinx, this June.

In a new video for the album's lead single "Nina," premiered on NPR Music, the band explores the transformation of innocent observation into sinister surveillance. The hypnotic video starring veteran actor David Patrick Kelly as a menacing voyeur is a trippy accompaniment to the track's already intoxicating blend of jazz and woozy '60s psych-pop.

Jinx is available June 14.

