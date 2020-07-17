Escalona named interim US attorney, replacing Jay Town

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — A U.S. Justice Department employee has been appointed as interim U.S. attorney for Alabama’s Northern District, which covers Huntsville and Birmingham.

Attorney General William Barr announced the appointment of Prim F. Escalona to the position Thursday. She replaces Jay Town, who resigned to take a position with a defense contractor.

For the past two years, Escalona has served in the department's Office of Legislative Affairs. She also served in the department's Office of Legal Policy.