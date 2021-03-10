Ex-judges, others urge retrial for Alabama death row inmate

By Caroline Vincent 1 hour ago

 

Credit EJI

Former Alabama Chief Justice Drayton Nabers, former state Attorney General Bill Baxley and several former judges and prosecutors are among those who are seeking a new trial for an inmate on Alabama's death row.

The group submitted briefs supporting a new trial for Toforest Johnson who was convicted of the 1995 murder of Jefferson County Deputy Sheriff William Hardy.

Jefferson County Districy Attorney Danny Carr said there are concerns about the fairness of Johnson's trial, including a key witness who was paid a $5,000 reward and alibi witnesses who said Johnson was in another part of town.

Tags: 
Toforest Johnson
Jefferson County Deputy Sheriff William Hardy
Danny Carr
Alabama death row

Related Content

Alabama county's DA urges new trial for death row inmate

By Jun 15, 2020
Jefferson County District Attorney Danny Carr
jeffcoda.org

 

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — A district attorney in Alabama says a black man who has spent two decades on death row should get a new trial amid questions about the fairness of his 1998 conviction. 

Jefferson County District Attorney Danny Carr on Friday filed a brief supporting a new trial for Toforest Johnson who was convicted of the murder of Jefferson County Deputy Sheriff William Hardy.

Inmate pleads guilty to lower charge, removed from death row

By Sep 25, 2020
Alabama death row
EJI

 

HAMILTON, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama inmate could be eligible for release in the future after pleading guilty to a lesser charge in a fatal robbery case. 

Christopher Dewayne Revis pleaded guilty Wednesday to murder and was resentenced to life with the possibility of parole in the February 2004 death of Jerry Stidham. Revis had been on death row since 2006.

Supreme Court refuses case of condemned Alabama inmate

By May 26, 2020
Supreme Court
Equal Justice Initiative

 

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — The U.S. Supreme Court has refused to consider the appeal of an Alabama death row inmate convicted in two slayings. 

The justices rejected a legal challenge by 42-year-old Taurus Carroll without comment on Tuesday.