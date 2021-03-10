Ex-judges, others urge retrial for Alabama death row inmate

Former Alabama Chief Justice Drayton Nabers, former state Attorney General Bill Baxley and several former judges and prosecutors are among those who are seeking a new trial for an inmate on Alabama's death row.

The group submitted briefs supporting a new trial for Toforest Johnson who was convicted of the 1995 murder of Jefferson County Deputy Sheriff William Hardy.

Jefferson County Districy Attorney Danny Carr said there are concerns about the fairness of Johnson's trial, including a key witness who was paid a $5,000 reward and alibi witnesses who said Johnson was in another part of town.