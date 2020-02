IRONDALE, Ala. (AP) — Former Auburn University football coach Tommy Tuberville is stressing his status as a political outsider in his bid for U.S. Senate.

Tuberville is part of a crowded Republican primary field competing with former U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions who is seeking to reclaim the Senate seat he held for two decades.

Boosted by fame from years as a college football coach, Tuberville has become one of the front-runners in the competitive field.