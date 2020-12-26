Federal unemployment help during COVID-19 pandemic expires today

By 3 hours ago
  • Pixabay

Political wrangling in the waning days of the Trump administration could hit unemployed Alabamians starting today. The current federal jobless benefits through the U.S. CARES Act are set to expire today, and there’s no indication President Trump has signed a new program ironed out by Congress, which included $900 stimulus checks for most Americans. Trump insisted that the amount be hiked to $2,000, then jetted off to his Mar-A-Lago property in Florida, leaving Democratic lawmakers seizing on the President’s apparent generosity and the GOP reportedly feeling blindsided.

Caught in the middle are the 85,000 unemployed Alabamians who depend on the extra benefits from Washington after losing their jobs to the pandemic. Current federal dollars are set to run out today. The Alabama Department of Labor says thousands of these workers have exhausted their State benefits, leaving federal money from the CARES Act as their primary sole of income. In Alabama, the two programs that will expire today are Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, or PUA, and Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation, or PEUC. PUA is for people who don’t typically qualify for regular unemployment compensation, such as the self-employed or part-time workers. PEUC provides for an additional thirteen weeks of money to extend regular unemployment compensation recipients.

One concern at the Alabama Department of Labor is that even if Trump signs the new bill, there will be a lag in benefits to the state level as Alabama awaits both dollars from Washington and instructions on how to administer the money. The State Labor Department suggests that workers apply now, despite the lack of funding, so if the federal money starts flowing, jobless workers might receive back pay that’s owed to them in addition to current benefits.

Related Content

Mobile residents reach out to people left homeless by COVID-19

By APR Gulf coast correspondent Lynn Oldshue May 14, 2020
Pixabay

An Alabama Public Radio news feature, which is part of APR effort to address the "news desert" along the state's Gulf coast. APR recruited and trained veteran print journalists in Mobile and Baldwin counties to join our news team to do radio stories from along the Gulf coast.

Feeding the body as well as the soul in Mobile during the COVID outbreak

By APR Gulf coast reporter Lynn Oldshue Apr 24, 2020
APR's Lynn Oldshue

An Alabama Public Radio news feature, which is part of APR effort to address the "news desert" along the state's Gulf coast. APR recruited and trained veteran print journalists in Mobile and Baldwin counties to join our news team to do radio stories from along the Gulf coast.

Gulf coast businesses hit by COVID-19 apply for 'Ignite Mobile' grants

By APR Gulf coast correspondent Guy Busby May 28, 2020
salon
Associated Press

An Alabama Public Radio news feature.

Mobile County still leads the state in COVID-19 deaths and cases. Governor Kay Ivey’s revised response plan for Alabama includes reopening what are known as close contact businesses. The list includes hair salons, barbershops and gymnasiums. Operators and employees of these close contact businesses are still feeling the pinch from being closed for six weeks due to COVID-19. A program in Mobile is working to help some of those businesses recover.

2020 was tough along the Gulf coast, 2021 may be worse

By APR Gulf coast correspondent Lynn Oldshue Dec 17, 2020
Pixabay

An APR news feature

2020 was a difficult year for Mobile and Baldwin counties. There was the Coronavirus, two hurricanes, protests over police shootings and social distancing. Food banks, nonprofits and those who work with the homeless were stretched to serve more people than ever before. These are problems that won't go away when the year ends, and many are planning now for what will happen in 2021.