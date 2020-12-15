First doses of COVID-19 vaccine to be given to Alabama hospital workers

The Alabama Department of Public Health isn’t saying which three hospitals got the first shipments of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for security sake. 

Cullman Regional Medical Center says it will start giving shots today.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said 50 percent of the initial vaccine shipment is going to hospital workers on the front lines. Another 30 percent is for doctor’s office staffers and emergency medical technicians who transport COVID patients. A final 20 percent will go to hospital staffers who don’t work at the point of vaccine distribution.

Residents of long-term care facilities and its staff members will get their shots through pharmacy chains. The Pfizer vaccine and the upcoming Moderna product require two shots to be effective. The second inoculation comes three weeks after the first.

