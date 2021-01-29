Former Alabama senator joining CNN as commentator

Former Democratic Sen. Doug Jones is making his debut as a political commentator on CNN today.

He tweeted that he would join host Jake Tapper as the newest member of the network's political team. Jones is also working as a political and public service fellow at Georgetown University this spring.

Very excited to be joining the @CNN team as a political commentator. Tune in this afternoon at 4ET for my “official” debut on @TheLeadCNN with @jaketapper. — Doug Jones (@DougJones) January 29, 2021

Jones was elected to the U.S. Senate in a special election in 2017, replacing Republican Jeff Sessions. He lost his seat in 2020 to Republican Tommy Tuberville.