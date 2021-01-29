Former Alabama senator joining CNN as commentator

By Caroline Vincent 1 hour ago

 

Former Democratic Sen. Doug Jones is making his debut as a political commentator on CNN today.

He tweeted that he would join host Jake Tapper as the newest member of the network's political team. Jones is also working as a political and public service fellow at Georgetown University this spring.

Jones was elected to the U.S. Senate in a special election in 2017, replacing Republican Jeff Sessions. He lost his seat in 2020 to Republican Tommy Tuberville.

Doug Jones
Senator Doug Jones
Tommy Tuberville

Doug Jones named as politics fellow at Georgetown

By Caroline Vincent Jan 20, 2021

 

Former Sen. Doug Jones has been named a political fellow at Georgetown University for the spring.

The university's McCourt School of Public Policy offered six fellowships to host virtual discussion groups at their Institute of Politics and Public Service. Fellows will also host virtual office hours for students to ask questions and discuss domestic and foreign policy.

Ex-Auburn football coach Tuberville to run for Ala. Senate

By Apr 8, 2019
Tommy Tuberville

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Former Auburn University football coach Tommy Tuberville is joining the Republican race to win back the Alabama Senate seat from Democrat Doug Jones in 2020.

Tuberville announced his candidacy Saturday on Twitter, saying: "After more than a year of listening to Alabama's citizens, I have heard your concerns and hopes for a better tomorrow. I am humbled to announce the next step -- I will be a @GOP candidate for US Senate. I invite you to join my team."

Already in the GOP race is Bradley Byrne, a congressman. The primary is set for March 3, 2020.