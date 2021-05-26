Former Astronaut may enter a plea tomorrow in Tuscaloosa County traffic fatalities

The end may be coming for a Tuscaloosa murder case involving a five-time Space Shuttle Astronaut. Veteran Space Shuttle Commander James Halsell is expected to enter a plea tomorrow. He’s charged with murder in the traffic deaths of sisters eleven year old Niomi James and thirteen year old Jayla Parler in 2016. Halsell’s defense team blamed the accident on sleeping medication. Last summer, APR spoke with Judge John Carroll of the Samford University Law School. Back then, he said Halsell’s history as an astronaut probably wouldn’t make a difference at trial.

“Where an astronaut background would is where the evidence could go either way,” said Judge Carroll. “If it’s a slam dunk for an acquittal or a slam dunk for a conviction, whether or not he’s an astronaut is probably not going to have any impact at all.”

Halsell’s experience at NASA included three sciences missions in orbit aboard Space Shuttle Columbia in 1994 and 1997, a docking mission to the Russian Space Station MIR in 1995, and a visit to the International Space Station in the year 2000. When APR spoke with Judge Carroll lasty summer, he believed that the ages of the victims in Halsell’s case could make going to trial difficult for the astronaut.

“You have children in this case, which makes it significantly different then a lot of other cases,” said Judge Carroll. “We are all sympathetic and care deeply when children are involved in a matter like this.”

Click below for APR’s story on another high profile court case involving a NASA astronaut. One time Space Shuttle crewmember Lisa Nowak. She was the first active duty astronaut charged with a felony. Nowak faced the possibility of life in prison for attempted kidnapping with intent to inflict bodily harm, battery and burglary of a vehicle using a weapon. She received probation for pleading to a lesser charge.

The criminal case against a former NASA astronaut is still working its way through the courts in Tuscaloosa. Space Shuttle crewmember Jim Halsell stands charged with reckless murder in the deaths of two sisters. Jayla Parler and Niomi James died in the early morning traffic crash near Tuscaloosa in 2016. Halsell’s case is attracting attention, in part because of his history with NASA. But, this wasn’t the only time an astronaut faced this brand of spotlight.

A former NASA astronaut who helped pave the way for the International Space Station is charged with murder. State troopers arrested James Halsell Jr. of Huntsville after a traffic crash that killed two girls. Eleven year-old Niomi Deona James and thirteen year-old Jayla Latrick Parler of Brent weren’t wearing seat belts. The two were ejected from their car during the early Monday morning crash. Two adults were injured in the crash. Both were taken to DCH Medical Center for treatment. Troopers say a preliminary investigation indicates alcohol and speed may have been factors.

A Tuscaloosa County grand jury voted to indict a former NASA astronaut for murder. The panel charged James Halsell in an early morning traffic accident that killed two little girls on Highway eighty two back in June. APR Pat Duggins has more on the indictment and what’s next for the veteran Space Shuttle commander…

A former astronaut accused of killing two young sisters in a DUI crash this summer is fighting for the right to drive while he awaits trial.

State attorneys had initially agreed in September to let James Halsell Jr. keep his Alabama driver’s license while the case is pending. But they changed their position after learning Halsell had been on probation for causing a drunken driving crash in Palmdale, California, in April 2014.

During a court hearing yesterday, state attorneys argued those two crashes show Halsell is a threat to public safety.