Former lawmaker to be sentenced in federal court

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — A former Alabama lawmaker who led the 2017 impeachment push against then-Gov. Robert Bentley is scheduled to be sentenced in federal court after pleading guilty in a health care fraud case.

Former state Rep. Ed Henry is scheduled to be sentenced Thursday morning after pleading guilty to theft of government property.

The case involved co-payments that doctors improperly waived for Medicare patients who enrolled in chronic pain management services provided by Henry's company. Prosecutors said waiving the required co-pays meant Medicare likely paid for services patients did not need or would have refused if they had to pay.

Henry pleaded guilty after negotiating an agreement with prosecutors.

A Republican from Hartselle, Henry is best known for leading the impeachment push against Bentley.

He did not seek re-election in 2018.

