Former lawmaker gets 2 years' probation in fraud case

Credit Albert Cesare / Montgomery Advertiser / AP

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — A federal judge has sentenced a former Alabama lawmaker to two years of probation for his role in a health care fraud case.

U.S. District Judge Keith Watkins on Thursday sentenced former state Rep. Ed Henry following a plea agreement.

The Hartselle Republican is best known for leading the 2017 impeachment push against then-Gov. Robert Bentley.

Prosecutors said doctors improperly waived co-payments for Medicare patients who enrolled in chronic pain management services provided by Henry's company. Prosecutors said that meant Medicare paid for services patients did not need or would have otherwise refused.

Henry pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting theft of government property. He told the judge that he was unaware at the time that waiving the payments constituted a crime, but said he was aware of that now.

