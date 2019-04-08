French street photographer JR installing project in Alabama

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — French street artist JR's mural of Montgomery, Alabama, residents has begun installation in the city's downtown.

News outlets report the "Inside Out" project photographed roughly 1,600 people in Montgomery as of Sunday afternoon.

Sarah Beatty Buller with local revitalizer Montgomery Builds says 2,000 pictures are supposed to be taken, but the turnout has been more than anticipated.

The project will continue shooting this week, and the final product on a building's exterior will be revealed Saturday. The three-story-high wallpaper portraits by JR and his team will be near landmarks like the bus stop where Rosa Parks refused to give up her seat to while people boarding.

Inside Out team member Joshua Geyer says the project celebrates everyday people regardless of ethnicity or economic class and displays everyone as equally significant.