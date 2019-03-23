Fresh Air Weekend: The Emotional Lives Of Primates; Playwright Heidi Schreck

Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, and new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

Sex, Empathy, Jealousy: How Emotions And Behavior Of Other Primates Mirror Our Own: Primatologist Frans de Waal believes that the way humans experience emotion is not unique: "That's a spectrum of behavior that we have, and the same thing is true for many other species."

Jordan Peele's 'Us' Asks: What If The Evil That Dwells Within Took Human Form?: Peele mixes horror and hilarity in a new film about a family who runs into terrifying doppelgängers of themselves while on vacation. Critic Justin Chang says star Lupita Nyong'o carries the film.

How Women Have Been 'Profoundly' Left Out Of The U.S. Constitution: As a teen, Heidi Schreck debated the Constitution in competitions. As an adult, she saw how it shortchanged the women in her family. Her play, What the Constitution Means to Me, will run on Broadway.

You can listen to the original interviews here:

