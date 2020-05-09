Fresh Air Weekend: Fashion Expert Tim Gunn; Chef Tom Colicchio

Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, and new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

Don't Worry, Even Fashion Guru Tim Gunn Is Living In His Comfy Clothes: "Why should we be self-isolating in clothes that constrain us and constrict us?" Gunn asks. His new fashion competition series, Making the Cut, is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Stephen Sondheim's Star-Studded 90th Birthday Salute Made For Perfect TV: Lin-Manuel Miranda, Neil Patrick Harris, Josh Groban and Meryl Streep are just a few of the artists featured in Take Me to the World, a tribute to the iconic Broadway composer and lyricist.

Table For None: Tom Colicchio Explains What Restaurants Need To Survive: The Top Chef judge is focused on keeping his industry afloat during the pandemic. "We're really looking at saving every restaurant, because we think that every restaurant needs to be there," he says.

You can listen to the original interviews and review here:

Don't Worry, Even Fashion Guru Tim Gunn Is Living In His Comfy Clothes

Stephen Sondheim's Star-Studded 90th Birthday Salute Made For Perfect TV

Table For None: Tom Colicchio Explains What Restaurants Need To Survive

