Fresh Air Weekend: 'The Outsider' Actor Ben Mendelsohn; Trump's 'Hit List'

'Outsider' Actor Ben Mendelsohn On Australian Machismo And Mastering Accents: In the HBO series, which was adapted from Stephen King's novel, the Australian actor plays a detective trying to solve a murder — and resisting the idea that the killer may be a supernatural entity.

'Royal Albert Hall' Album Captures Bryan Ferry In All His Contradictory Glory: Best known as the lead singer for Roxy Music, Ferry released two solo albums in the '70s filled with covers. A marvelous new concert album features Ferry performing many of these songs live.

Understanding Trump's 'Hit List': Experience Matters Far Less Than Loyalty: Axios reporter Jonathan Swan says the president has "crossed a psychological line" since impeachment, developing a list of disloyal officials to oust — and suggesting loyalists to replace them.

