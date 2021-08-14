Fresh Air Weekend: Working With Stephen Sondheim; Cecily Strong

Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, and new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

Finishing 'Sunday In The Park': Behind-The-Scenes Stories Of Working With Sondheim: James Lapine worked with Stephen Sondheim on Sunday in the Park with George, Into the Woods and Passion. In Putting it Together, he draws on interviews with Sondheim and members of the cast and crew.

Posthumously Released Prince Album Speaks To Today's America: Six years before his death in 2016, Prince recorded — but did not release — Welcome 2 America. Who knows why Prince opted to hide it away in 2010; this album's sound is very much of-the-moment.

Cecily Strong On 'SNL,' 'Schmigadoon!' And Coping In The Early Days Of The Pandemic: Cecily Strong On 'SNL,' 'Schmigadoon!' And Coping In The Early Days Of The Pandemic

