Alabama Republican Rep. Mo Brooks has officially announced his run for the U.S. Senate in 2022.

He joins former Trump ambassador Lynda Blanchard in the primary to fill the seat being vacated by longtime Sen. Richard Shelby.

Brooks came under fire for his remarks at a rally preceding the attack on the U.S. Capitol in January. He said his speech was only intended as a pep talk for the next election cycle.

Earlier this year Shelby announced he would not be seeking reelection in 2022.