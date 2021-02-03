Gov. Ivey delivers State of the State Address

By Caroline Vincent 1 hour ago

 

Gov. Kay Ivey has high hopes for Alabama in the coming year. 

During her annual State of the State address, the governor talked about the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, infrastructure plans and her proposed budget for the legislature to tackle this session. Ivey said she wants to make sure Alabamians can benefit from federal aid during the pandemic.  

“And instead of talking about raising taxes, one of the first bills I want the Legislature to pass is a measure that will ensure everyone who received CARES Act dollars will not pay one penny in state income taxes on that relief. “  

The governor also addressed her plan to have three new prisons built to replace the aging facilities the state is currently using. A private group will own the prisons, but they will be run and staffed by the state. The estimated cost of that prison plan is around three billion dollars. 

Ivey also wants to tackle an infrastructure project designed to help the Black Belt region.  

“Later this year, we’re going to turn the shovel on a long discussed four-lane Highway 43 from Thomasville to Tuscaloosa. This will provide interstate connectivity and economic development opportunities for many rural counties in Alabama’s Black Belt between the cities of Mobile and Tuscaloosa," she said.  

The governor is also proposing a 2 percent pay increase to thank teachers who rose to the challenge during the pandemic. Ivey is also recommending that state employees receive this same pay increase. 

