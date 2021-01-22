Gov. Ivey extends Safer At Home order

Alabamians will be in masks for a while longer.

Gov. Kay Ivey has extended her “Safer at Home” order until March 5. This means masks are required in public when interacting within 6 feet of other people. Ivey made the announcement with Alabama’s State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris. 

Ivey said the pandemic is filling up hospitals. Last week, she said ICU beds were hard to come by.

“Of the 1,600 ICU beds in our state, 1,561 were occupied. Folks, that means only 39 ICU beds were available for Covid-19 or cancer patients or folks involved in serious accidents,” Ivey said in the announcement.

Health officials would like to see more of the vaccine being distributed to Alabamians. Harris said the state is doing everything it can to make sure the vaccines get out to Alabamians. 

“County health departments that are doing vaccinations are under instructions now to do vaccines all day, everyday until they run out. They are suspending some of their other clinical services to the extent they are able to do that to make sure staff is available,” he said. 

Everything else in the governor’s order is remaining the same. This means businesses can be open if they follow social-distancing and sanitation guidelines. People are still able to gather as long as they maintain 6 feet of separation.

