Governor's office evaluating Trump unemployment plan

32 minutes ago

 

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — A spokesoman said Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey is evaluating President Donald Trump’s proposal to offer an additional $400 a week in unemployment payments that also required states to pick up one-fourth of the cost. 

Ivey spokeswoman Gina Maiola said in a statement that the administartion is exploring the options and evaluating the most recent directions.

Trump, in an attempt to bypass Congress in extending additional unemployment payments, announced by  memorandum to give an additional $400 a week, but requires the state to pay $100 per person in weekly payments.  

Tara Hutchison, a spokeswoman for the the Alabama Department of Labor, said the department is expecting to receive guidance this week  no funding options that are available for states.

Alabama unemployment

