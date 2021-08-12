Group: State taxpayers left in dark on industrial incentives

By Caroline Vincent 33 minutes ago


One group claims Alabama taxpayers are kept in the dark about industrial incentives and what deals the state receives for handing them out.

Jobs to Move America is a worker advocacy nonprofit that released a report on Tuesday saying Alabama does a poor job in disclosing information about incentives. Former Democratic legislator Patricia Todd wrote the report and said the group is not against incentives but that they should have more disclosure.

A response to the report was written by Commerce Secretary Greg Canfield who said incentives are important for job creation. 

Tags: 
Jobs to Move America
industrial incentives
Alabama State Commerce Secretary Greg Canfield

Related Content

Gov. Bentley Says He Plans To Call Special Session

By Jul 23, 2014
The Governor's Office

Alabama Gov. Robert Bentley says he plans to call a special session of the Legislature to use money from the state's education budget to pay for economic incentives to lure new businesses.

Al.com reports Bentley made the remarks Wednesday at a workforce development summit in Washington County. He said the special session would come after the election in November.

Alabama Sells News Bonds For Industrial Incentives

By Aug 7, 2013
istockphoto

State officials are issuing $33 million in bonds to keep promises to new and expanding industries and refinancing nearly $140 million in old bonds to save $12 million.

Two state boards headed by the governor voted unanimously Wednesday to refinance $1.9 million in bonds sold in 2001 for improvements at state parks and $137.7 million in bonds sold between 2001 and 2005 to pay for incentives the state promised new and expanding industries.

Auto supply factory coming to Alabama, brings 200+ jobs

By Aug 26, 2020
DURA Automative Systems
Facebook

 

MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. (AP) — A $59 million manufacturing factory is coming to Alabama and will produce battery trays for electric vehicles. 

Alabama Commerce Secretary Greg Canfield says the DURA Automotive Systems project, announced Tuesday, will help the state’s automotive sector keep pace with the industry.

In addition, officials say the project will create 279 jobs.