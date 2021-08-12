Group: State taxpayers left in dark on industrial incentives

One group claims Alabama taxpayers are kept in the dark about industrial incentives and what deals the state receives for handing them out.

Jobs to Move America is a worker advocacy nonprofit that released a report on Tuesday saying Alabama does a poor job in disclosing information about incentives. Former Democratic legislator Patricia Todd wrote the report and said the group is not against incentives but that they should have more disclosure.

A response to the report was written by Commerce Secretary Greg Canfield who said incentives are important for job creation.