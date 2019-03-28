Group Works to Reach Formerly Disenfranchised Voters

Some Alabamians have the right to vote once again. Many of them just don’t know it.

Alabama’s state law left it to the counties to decide which felonies caused someone to lose their voting rights.

The state clarified the specific felonies in 2017.

The Alabama Voting Rights Project estimates 10 thousand to 100 thousand Alabamians now qualify to vote.

Advocacy groups across the state are trying to register these eligible residents before the upcoming 2020 elections. These groups say more needs to be done to get this information to every eligible voter in the state.