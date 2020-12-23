Gulf coast at risk of severe storms around Christmas

Forecasters say more than four million people near the U.S. Gulf Coast will be at risk of rough weather just ahead of Christmas. The National Storm Prediction Center says damaging wind gusts will be one of the main threats, along with the possibility of a few tornadoes. The storms are expected to move through tonight. The bad weather is combining with the COVID-19 outbreak to impact Christmas celebrations along the coast. Fairhope United Methodist Church tried to move its Christmas Eve services to an outdoor amphitheater due to the coronavirus. Then, pastor Darren McClellan says then rainy weather turned against him.

“So over the last 24 hours, I've reconciled the reality that it's going to rain a lot during the day. And then of course the temperatures drop tomorrow,” said McClellan. “This is not plan A, B and C anymore. We are up to L, M and N.”

Forecasters say the area most likely to see strong storms Wednesday afternoon and Wednesday night includes southern portions of Alabama, Louisiana, and Mississippi. The region includes Mobile, the Eastern Shore, and Gulfport and Biloxi, Mississippi. New Orleans and Baton Rouge are also at risk. Elsewhere in Alabama, forecasters are calling for colder conditions toward Christmas Day with the possibility of snow showers along the Tennessee Valley Friday morning.