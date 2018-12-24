Hoover mall bans protest organizer

A shopping mall in Alabama is banning a man who organized protests of the shooting of a man by police last month. News outlets report Riverchase Galleria in Hoover has banned Carlos Chaverst Jr. from visiting for one year. Police issued a warning for Chaverest on Sunday night and told him he would be arrested if he returns to the property. Activists have been protesting the shooting death of Emantic Bradford Jr., who authorities mistook for the suspect in a shopping mall shooting on Thanksgiving night. A police officer who heard the initial shots fatally wounded Bradford moments later after seeing him with a gun.