Hospital group supports mask order extension in Alabama

Alabama's face mask order is once again set to expire, but hospitals throughout the state are hoping for an extension until more people become vaccinated against COVID-19.

Gov. Kay Ivey is set to announce later this week whether or not she will extend the mask mandate that is scheduled to end Friday.

Dr. Don Williamson heads the Alabama Hospital Association and said he supports an extension. There has been a drop in cases throughout the state, but Williamson said it's prudent to maintain precautions until more people are vaccinated.