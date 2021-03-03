House advances oversight bill in response to prison leases

By Caroline Vincent 37 minutes ago

 

The Alabama House of Representatives passed a bill that would give that would give them more oversight over large expenditures.

The 98-0 vote on Tuesday approved the bill by Republican Rep. Mike Jones that will now move to the Alabama Senate.

It was introduced in response to Gov. Kay Ivey's plan to lease three large prisons with deals that could see the Department of Corrections spend billions of dollars over 30 years. The oversight committee would not be able to stop a contract, but could suspend payment until adjournment of the next regular session. 

