House committee advances ban on curbside voting

An Alabama legislative committee has advanced a bill that forbids curbside voting.

The House Constitution and Elections Committee voted on Wednesday to send the bill by Republican Rep. Wes Allen to the House floor.

The bill would explicitly forbid election workers from setting up curbside areas for people to vote. It came about after a court fight over easier voting methods during the COVID-19 pandemic. A federal judge ruled that Alabama can't prevent local election officials from offering curbside voting, but the U.S. Supreme Court stayed the decision.