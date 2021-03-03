House committee advances ban on curbside voting

By Caroline Vincent

 

An Alabama legislative committee has advanced a bill that forbids curbside voting.

The House Constitution and Elections Committee voted on Wednesday to send the bill by Republican Rep. Wes Allen to the House floor.

The bill would explicitly forbid election workers from setting up curbside areas for people to vote. It came about after a court fight over easier voting methods during the COVID-19 pandemic. A federal judge ruled that Alabama can't prevent local election officials from offering curbside voting, but the U.S. Supreme Court stayed the decision.

curbside voting
Alabama voting
Alabama COVID-19
Alabama coronavirus
House Constitution and Elections Committee
Representative Wes Allen

Related Content

Supreme Court blocks curbside voting in Alabama

By Jul 6, 2020

 

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — The U.S. Supreme Court has blocked a lower court ruling allowing curbside voting in Alabama and waiving some absentee ballot requirements during the COVID-19 pandemic. 

Court: Alabama can't prohibit curbside voting

By Jun 26, 2020
nazret

 

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — An appellate court said Alabama can't prohibit local officials from offering curbside voting in the July runoff election and also loosened absentee ballot requirements in three large counties.  

The 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals denied a request from Alabama stay the preliminary injunction issued earlier this month by U.S. District Judge Abdul K. Kallon.  

Two lawsuits challenge Alabama voting laws during Coronavirus pandemic

By Baillee Majors Jun 25, 2020
Pixabay

Coronavirus numbers continue to rise in Alabama. The pandemic has led to changes and new safety measures across the state as Alabamians work to keep exposure low. Now, two separate lawsuits are seeking to ease the state’s rules on absentee and in-person voting during the deadly pandemic. Some precautions are already being taken, but advocacy groups say the restrictions force voters to choose between their health and their democratic right to vote.

Seth Levi is a chief strategy officer for the Southern Poverty Law Center.

Lawsuit challenges Alabama voting rules during pandemic

By May 1, 2020

 

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — A lawsuit says that Alabama's voting rules amid the coronavirus pandemic jeopardize the health of voters, especially older voters, black voters, and voters with disabilities. 

The lawsuit filed by the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund, the Southern Poverty Law Center and the Alabama Disabilities Advocacy Program alleges that Alabama’s rules will require people to choose between voting and protecting their health.