House committee approves change to marriage forms

By 21 minutes ago

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama lawmakers are close to abolishing judge-signed marriage licenses as some conservative probate judges in the state continue to object to same-sex marriage.

Couples would still get a form at the local courthouse to get married but it would be called a marriage certificate instead of a marriage license. The proposed change comes as a few Alabama probate judges refuse to issue marriage licenses to anyone so they don't have to give them to gay couples.

The House Judiciary Committee approved the Senate-passed bill Wednesday. It now moves to the House floor where it could receive final passage.

Republican Sen. Greg Albritton says he's proposing the change so marriage documents will be issued everywhere in the state.

"We don't have marriage available to everybody in Alabama. There are still counties that will not issue marriage licenses," Albritton, R-Range, said.

Albritton said he did not know how many probate judges were refusing to issue licenses, but said he believed it was about seven.

Under the bill, instead of a judge signing a marriage license before a couple's wedding, the couples would return a notarized marriage certificate form to the probate judge's office to record their marriage. Albritton argued the proposal would not be much change for couples.

Couples would also no longer need a wedding ceremony, but could choose to have one.

Rep. Merika Coleman, who voted against the bill in committee, said she is concerned that it is a significant change to accommodate a few judges opposing same-sex marriage.

Coleman said she is also worried it could create difficulties when people apply for spousal benefits, such as military benefits, that have traditionally required a copy of a marriage license. Albritton said he did not think that would be a problem.

"I see the writing on the wall. More than likely this bill is going to pass," Coleman, D-Pleasant Grove, said.

Albritton said first introduced the bill in 2015 and said he has worked to reach an acceptable compromise.

Senators Vote to Get Rid of Marriage Licenses

By & Jan 17, 2018
marriage

The Alabama Senate has approved a bill that would take the state out of the marriage business. 

The measure Senators approved yesterday would do away with marriage licenses issued by county officials as well as the state requirement for married couples to have a wedding ceremony. Couples would instead sign and submit a form.

The bill comes as a few probate judges in Alabama still refuse to issue marriage licenses to anyone so that they don’t have to issue them to same-sex couples.

Senate Passes Bill to Eliminate Marriage Licenses

By & Mar 8, 2017
marriage license

The Alabama Senate has approved a bill that would stop requiring probate judges to sign marriage licenses.

The bill comes as a few probate judges in the state continue to refuse to issue marriage licenses to anyone so they do not have to issue them to same-sex couples.

Senators voted 22-6 for the bill yesterday. The measure now moves to the Alabama House of Representatives.

Instead of a license signed by the probate judge, Republican Senator Greg Albritton's bill would require couples to file a form and affidavit with the probate judge to record their marriages.