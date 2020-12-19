Huntsville could be headquarters for Space Force “Guardians”

The Redstone Arsenal, near Huntsville, is among six finalists to be the headquarters of the "Guardians." Astronauts of the Trump administration’s “U.S. Space Force” will be known by that name. Vice President Pence is celebrating the first birthday of the Space Force by announcing the new name of its members. Pence made the announcement during a celebratory event Friday tracing the development of the newest branch of the U.S. Air Force. Astronaut Michael Hopkins, aboard the International Space Station, took the oath as the nation’s first “Space Force” guardian. The two-time space veteran is an Air Force Colonel, who flew to ISS aboard the first operational SpaceX “Crew Dragon” capsule. The U.S. Space Force is supposed to operate in space and defend the nation and its space assets. Redstone Arsenal, or one of the other contenders to be named in January. President-elect Joe Biden has yet to reveal his plans for the Space Force in the next administration.