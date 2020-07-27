Huntsville music venue closing, at least through 2021

By 1 hour ago

 

Credit Pixabay

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — A popular Alabama music venue is closing at least through next year amid the COVID-19 public health crisis. 

Huntsville's Tangled String Studios made the announcement on its Facebook page. The post says Tangled String wants to expand its custom guitar business to increase output. The post says Tangled String hopes to reopen for musical acts in 2022 after the COVID-19 crisis has passed.

AL.com says Tangled String has played hosts to well known acts including Drive-By Truckers and The Black Crowes.

Tags: 
Tangled String Studios
Huntsville
Alabama COVID-19
Alabama coronavirus

