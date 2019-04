Garrick and his wife Allison currently live in Mobile but spent most of their early lives in Austin, Texas. Garrick is a native and Allison attended The University of Texas. While visiting StoryCorps, they both share unique anecdotes about the two cities, and Garrick explains that the embracive attitudes of Mobilians is the reason he's so in love with the city...

Alabama Public Radio Local StoryCorps Production

Edited by Jalen Hutchinson