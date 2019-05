Alabama Public Radio Local StoryCorps Production

Taylor and Jayson are best friends. While doing Yoga in the park, they spotted the StoryCorps mobile bus and their curiosity led them to eventually interviewing each another. While at StoryCorps, they both venture into a deep conversation about life and death. From reincarnation to the afterlife, these two try to answer the questions of life, as well as pose their own questions of what being alive and dying truly mean...

Edited by Jalen Hutchinson