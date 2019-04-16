"If you want to hear a great orchestra... you're coming to Mobile, Alabama"

Celia Mann Baehr (Bear) is the President and CEO of the Mobile Symphony Orchestra and Buddy Rice sits on the board of directors. They came to StoryCorps to discuss the 20th anniversary of the MSO, which took place in 2018. Baehr and Rice create the sense that the symphony is one of the best in the country – creating music education programs for students in the city and captivating diverse audiences – and Mobilians should be excited about experiencing their community’s orchestra firsthand...

Alabama Public Radio Local StoryCorps Production

Edited by Jalen Hutchinson