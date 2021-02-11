Impeachment Managers To Focus On Insurrection Damage In Day 3 Of Trial

House impeachment managers will focus on the harm and damage left behind by the insurrection in the second day of their presentations for the Senate impeachment trial, senior aides to the team said ahead of the proceedings.

The aides said they will also focus on what they say is former President Donald Trump's lack of remorse in the wake of the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol in this final day of opening statements.

The managers will also share more evidence of Trump's role in the attack, revisiting the timeline and the danger those at the Capitol faced, including former Vice President Mike Pence, the aides said.

"We're now moving to the part of the trial where we will provide some additional evidence of President Trump's role and the impact his role played on the attack and siege that followed," a senior aide told reporters in call Thursday. "We'll then move into the harm section, spend some time with some of our managers talking about the various harms caused beyond the obvious physical harms."

In their first day of presentations, House impeachment managers shared new Capitol security camera video and police radio communications that stunned members. The new evidence showed even more so how close the violent mob came to Pence and members of Congress and their staff.

Managers expect to continue that story Thursday.

"We'll also focus on the president's lack of remorse, which is an element of the impeachment's calculus," the aide said. "And then finally, we will cover the legal issues that apply and apply those facts to those issues."

The aide reiterated a comment that the managers have an easy job presenting the evidence.

"Like I said yesterday, trials are easy when you have the goods, and I hope everyone has seen we definitely have the goods, and we'll be bringing them home today," the aide said.

The aides noted that the first day of presentations showed once again that the attack Capitol could have been even worse. And they remained confident that any questions raised by senators about the case so far will be answered Thursday.

"The facts are clear, the case is strong, the evidence is overwhelming," a second aide said. "The Senate must convict and disqualify Donald Trump."

After the impeachment managers finish their presentation, the defense will take its turn, with up to 16 hours of its own time to argue for Trump's acquittal.

