Ivey appoints Alabama prosecutor to replace indicted judge

By 6 minutes ago

 

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama prosecutor is now one of the state’s newest judges. 

Gov. Kay Ivey appointed Limestone County prosecutor Russell “Gray” West to replace Doug Patterson as a district judge for Place 1 in the county.  The 31-year-old was sworn in Friday to the post.

Patterson resigned about three weeks ago, just before he was to face trial at the Alabama Court of the Judiciary. Patterson also faces a criminal trial on felony charges of theft and abuse of power.

He’s accused of using the judgeship to steal from juvenile court funds and faces allegations of theft from his time as an attorney. Patterson has pleaded not guilty.

