Ivey criticizes lawmakers for taking control of relief cash

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey is blasting legislators for seizing control of the state’s coronavirus relief money.

The governor challenged them to spend it wisely and said she won’t call a needed special session until they disclose their plans.

Ivey issued a tersely worded statement about the relief money that has become a subject on contention between the Republican governor and Republican-controlled Alabama Legislature. Ivey issued the statement before lawmakers voted on budget bills.

Lawmakers have indicated they want a say in how the state’s roughly $1.7 billion from the coronavirus rescue package is spent.