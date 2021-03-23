Ivey encouraging masks, vaccine expansion

By 3 hours ago

Credit Associated Press

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey is urging people to wear masks in public after the statewide mask mandate expires next month.

On the 22, Ivey said masks remain one of the most important tools for fighting COVID-19.

Her office also released sign designs for businesses to use to request patrons to wear masks.

COVID-19 vaccination eligibility was also expanded in Alabama on the 22.

The expansion adds more than 2 million people to the groups who can get a COVID-19 vaccination in the state.

This doubles the number of people now eligible within the state. The governor's mask order is set to expire April 9.

