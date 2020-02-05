Ivey presses pause on gambling talk, says facts needed

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey says she'll wait to decide on legalized gambling as a revenue source until she has the findings of a work group.

She wants lawmakers to hold off as well, even though a tribe is pushing for a compact. Ivey said state officials need more information, and “nobody has the facts.”

The governor announced the work group's creation during her State of the State address, and said she's giving it until year's end to report back.

The Poarch Band of Creek Indians have pushed for a compact in television ads and by sending direct mail to voters.