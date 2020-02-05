Ivey presses pause on gambling talk, says facts needed

By 36 minutes ago

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey says she'll wait to decide on legalized gambling as a revenue source until she has the findings of a work group.

She wants lawmakers to hold off as well, even though a tribe is pushing for a compact. Ivey said state officials need more information, and “nobody has the facts.”

The governor announced the work group's creation during her State of the State address, and said she's giving it until year's end to report back.

The Poarch Band of Creek Indians have pushed for a compact in television ads and by sending direct mail to voters. 

Tags: 
Alabama Governor Kay Ivey
Alabama Legislature
Alabama Gambling
State of the State
Poarch Band of Creek Indians

Related Content

Alabama gov breaks shoulder after being tripped by her dog

By Jan 30, 2020
Ivey dog
Associated Press

Alabama's governor has fractured her shoulder after being tripped at home by her dog.

A spokeswoman said Wednesday that Gov. Kay Ivey is sporting an arm sling after being unintentionally tripped the night before by her rescue dog, Missy.

Ivey says she will not be slowed by the injury and that her mixed-breed dog is doing “just fine."