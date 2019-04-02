Ivey sets dates for legislative special election

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey is calling a special election to fill the Montgomery legislative seat of a lawmaker who recently died.

Ivey on Monday said the House District 74 primary elections will be held June 11. The primary runoff, if needed, will be held Aug. 27 with a general election to follow on Nov. 12.

The general election would be moved up to Aug. 27 if a runoff is not necessary or if a primary is not necessary.

The seat was previously held by Republican Rep. Dimitri Polizos who died suddenly after a heart attack last week. Ivey said Polizos was "a pillar of the Montgomery community and will be missed."

The party qualifying deadline is April 9. The deadline for independent candidates and minor parties is June 11.